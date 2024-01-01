Top track

INFIERNO MARATON 12H

Toy ro0m
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €10.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sex, Drugs & Music

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Infierno.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pipo Beatz

Venue

Toy ro0m

Calle De Arlabán, 28014 Madrid, provincia de Madrid, España
Doors open5:00 pm

