Farrago: Unheard S2E1

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Be a part of the journey that sees us unveil the very best of grassroots talent by flipping the script & placing the power in the hands of the audience! Join us for the first event in our second season of Farrago: Unheard at Juju’s, Shoreditch.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FARRAGO ARTS LIMITED.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bertie, Roy Juxon

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

