Errichetta Festival After Party - Stereoteismo

Il Cantiere
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

STEREOTEISMO is an international (IT/LBN) quartet based in Rome, Italy, featuring:

Samah Boulmona - maqam accordion, vocals

Federico Pascucci - tenor saxophone, Turkish clarinet, ney

Iacopo Schiavo - Andalusian guitar, oud

Shanti Colucci - drums and na...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Officina delle Culture APS.
Venue

Il Cantiere

Via Gustavo Modena 92, 00153 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

