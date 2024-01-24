DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Statement Earring Making with Chunky n Funky

Water Lane Boathouse
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Statement Earring Making with Chunky n Funky

Wednesday 24th January

6pm - 8pm

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Water Lane Boathouse

Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

