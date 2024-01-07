DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAVE THE DATE
Rendez-Vous #16
Dimanche 7 Janvier 17h
Rien de mieux qu’un défilé pour promouvoir sa marque, gagner en visibilité et en notoriété !
Nous soutenir, c’est soutenir notre démarche artistique depuis 2007 à savoir, valoriser, aider et pro...
