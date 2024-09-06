Top track

Coisa Linda

Tiago Iorc

Union Chapel
Fri, 6 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.86

About

Tiago Iorc has progressed from a self-taught guitarist to global sensation.

The Brazilian musician combines influences from his native heritage and adopted homes of England and the U.S. Whilst writing his songs in English, he still manages to incorporate...

This is a 16+ event (Under 16s accompanied by an adult.)
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tiago Iorc

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

