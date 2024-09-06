DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tiago Iorc has progressed from a self-taught guitarist to global sensation.
The Brazilian musician combines influences from his native heritage and adopted homes of England and the U.S. Whilst writing his songs in English, he still manages to incorporate...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.