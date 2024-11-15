DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jersey

Cabaret Sauvage
Fri, 15 Nov 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Allo Floride présente Jersey au Cabaret Sauvage le 15 novembre 2024 !

Après s’être fait remarquer sur les réseaux et avoir sorti des remix pour Yelle, Realo, Myth Syzer… Le duo mêlant house music et rave décomplexée se prépare maintenant à une tournée en...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jersey

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

