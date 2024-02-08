Top track

0WAVE: Amsterdam

P60
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
From €28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CULT OF YA presents 0WAVE

Timelines:

5:30PM VIP Entry

6:30PM Early Entry

7PM General Entry

8PM Show

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Cult of Ya.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

P60

Stadsplein, Stadsplein, Amstelveen, North Holland 1181 ZM, Netherlands
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

