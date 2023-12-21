DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anni '80 '90 ft. Dj Violet e Amorhouse

Officina San Domenico
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJAndria
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Il meglio della musica 80 -90

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da CapitalSud APS.

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
