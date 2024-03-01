DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ira Wolf, Dustin Lowman, City Dress

Sleepwalk
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ira Wolf:
With more than 100 million plays on Spotify, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ira Wolf connects with her audience through intentional vocals and vulnerable lyrics. Ira's writing is intended to connect listeners to their emotions while creating...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ira Wolf

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.