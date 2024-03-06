DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I Me Mine

FGO-Barbara
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Révélé aux Transmusicales grâce à une énergie live hors pair, consacré avec leur second album Ellipsis qui avait fait l'unanimité dans la sphère indé avec son single "Expectations" feat. General Elektriks, le trio franco-néo-zélandais affirme aujourd'hui u...

Présenté par Madline.
Lineup

I Me Mine

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

