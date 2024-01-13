Top track

Stay Gone - Different

Stay Gone

Musica
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stay Gone
Pretty Pretty Awful
Messmaker
Bury The Pines
The Sublets Acoustic

7PM Door
8PM Show
$12 All In Presale
$15 At The Door

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
The Sublets, MESSMAKER, Pretty Pretty Awful and 2 more

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

