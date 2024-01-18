Top track

Jazz Piano Masters ft. Harry Ashworth 2nd House

The Piano Bar Soho
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Join us for Soho’s jazz piano trio series featuring the very best of London’s rising stars and seasoned players. This week, we welcome Harry Ashworth, an incredible London-based pianist whose performances showcase delivering a high level of quality, passio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Lineup

Harry Ashworth

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

