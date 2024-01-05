Top track

Headie One & K-Trap - PARK CHINOIS

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

One Day Only

Polo Beach Club
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyAccra
From £21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Headie One & K-Trap - PARK CHINOIS
Got a code?

About

One Day Only

"Headie One & Friends"

Get ready for an electrifying night of music and celebration at the One Day Only event featuring the sensational Headie One & Friends! Mark your calendars for a remarkable night on the 5th of January 2024 at the exquis...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by One Parties
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Polo Beach Club

Polo Beach Club, Accra, Ghana
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.