Bitter Kisses + Seneca // Squidge

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bitter Kisses

+ Seneca & Squidge

Friday 2nd February 2024

Rough Trade, Bristol

Entry 16+

Explosive and heavy, BITTER KISSES lead a filthy underground party loaded with infectious grooves and contagious tunes.

Formed in 2022, BITTER KISSES have quick...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunder.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seneca, Squidge

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

