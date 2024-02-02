DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bitter Kisses
+ Special Guests
Friday 2nd February 2024
Rough Trade, Bristol
Entry 16+
Explosive and heavy, BITTER KISSES lead a filthy underground party loaded with infectious grooves and contagious tunes.
Formed in 2022, BITTER KISSES have quickly...
