DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Apparel live show // Vinyls, Talks & Swaps

Galileo
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
PodcastMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L’Apparel Show è un programma radiofonico dove la musica è protagonista e in cui l'intrattenimento principale è costituito dall’ascolto.

In questo speciale episodio live dal fast food booth di Galileo si girerà il mondo partendo dalle tracce dei cataloghi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Galileo.

Venue

Galileo

Via Nino Bixio 10, 20129 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.