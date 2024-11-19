Top track

Miss You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trentemøller

Trabendo
Tue, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miss You
Got a code?

About

Anders Trentemøller, de Copenhague, est depuis longtemps respecté en tant que créateur de mélodies extraordinairement mémorables et de paysages sonores luxuriants,

Depuis qu’il a monté son premier groupe en 2007, Trentemøller s’est lancé dans de nombreuse...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trentemøller

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.