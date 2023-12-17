DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wayback Machine and Friends!

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 17 Dec, 4:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday December 17th

4pm

$10

Wayback & Friends is an all- star band made up of members of the Amosphere (Amochip Dabney), Cochise Co. All-Stars Gene Holmes), The Wayback Machine (Bev Seckinger, Jim Lipson) and PD Ronstadt and the Co (Bryan Matyjacyk), p...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.