Colour Factory
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LONDON! We’re back in the capital, after our sold-out tour date last year, to shell it out once more alongside some VERY special pals of ours.

TIBASKO presents the amazing MNL. (a.k.a My Nu Leng), BKLAVA, DUSKUS and GHOULISH.

We've been in the studios sh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tibasko, My Nu Leng, Ghoulish and 2 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

