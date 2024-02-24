Top track

Tibasko

Colour Factory
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following a sold-out show at Phonox, Tibasko are heading to London to host their biggest headline show yet, this time at Colour Factory! There are some extremely special guests TBA very soon, don't miss out...

Touted by DJ Mag, Mixmag and Billboard as one...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tibasko

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

