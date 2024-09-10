Top track

Albert Newton - 16 Dimensions

Albert Newton

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Artiste franco-britannique, né dans la campagne anglaise en 1993, Henry de Montbazon aka Albert Newton nous accueille dans l’univers métaphysique de son premier album “Twin Earth” sorti le 9 février sur Byebye records - un album de 10 titres autant influ...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Vedettes & La Maroquinerie
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

