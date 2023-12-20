DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zona Libre feat. Rene Camacho: Album Release!

The Century Room
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:30 pm
($20-$30 | 7:30pm show) Come out and support The Zona Libre Band as they debut their self titled album at The Century Room! The band will perform original compositions and arrangements from the album as well as some classic standards. Joining the group wil...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
100 capacity

