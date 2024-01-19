Top track

Adam Ten & Dor Danino - Zurnita

I FEEL: Disco Glam

3 Dollar Bill
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $29.10

About

🌌 Get ready to FEEL Disco Glam ✨

🪩 Dress up in your most imaginative Glam-Disco outfits and groove with our sparkly tribe, united in love and joy!

🎶 Dance to the cosmic beats of:

- Dor Danino

(Gardens of Babylon / Blue Shadow / Maccabi House - Tel...

This is a +21 event (ID Required).
Presented by I FEEL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dor Danino, The Company Soundsystem, Alchemist Spider

Venue

3 Dollar Bill

260 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

