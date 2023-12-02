DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Doña presents : Farcorners

Doña
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Centred around shining a light on hidden record collections, farcorners is dedicated to showcasing the best selectors of rhythms that make you move from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and beyond. farcorners is run by XELA (@xela_music) - a P...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.