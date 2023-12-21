DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAMMER comme Jamais !

Le Food Society Paris
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La plus grande Jam de Paris !

"Jammer comme jamais" est votre nouveau rendez-vous incontournable au Food Society Paris !

Nous invitons tous les talents musicaux d'Île-de-France à prendre d'assaut la scène du Food Society et à nous faire vibrer au rythme...

All ages
Presented by Food Society Paris.

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

