Anniversaire des 2 ans

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsNantes
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Visual Access t'invite à fêter ses 2 ans d'anniverssaire lors d'une soirée mémorable au Ferrailleur !

Pour l'occasion, on a invité Scuffles qui seront suivit par les djs membres de Visual Access Wander et Rawiri. On espère que tu es prêt à faire la fête c...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par visual access.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scuffles, Wander

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open9:30 pm

