PYJÆN Xmas Party

The Fox & Firkin
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come one come all to PYJÆN’s 2023 Christmas party! Expect the usual fast pace, dance tunes from PYJÆN, but also join in with their caroling session with a twist!

Plus The Colossals.

This is becoming a tradition now!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

PYJÆN, The Colossals

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

