Kathyrn Mather: Scream Inside Your Heart

The Regent
Sun, 3 Dec, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join award-winning comedian Kathryn Mather in this slightly dark, slightly whimsical show about working for the NHS, finding love and finding yourself against the backdrop of the pandemic.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kathryn Mather

Venue

The Regent

201 Liverpool Road, Islington, London, N1 1LX, United Kingdom
Doors open5:45 pm

