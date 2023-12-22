Top track

Disco Disco : Soichi Terada live, Tama Sumo

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
€20.34

About

DISCO DISCO

L’incontournable rendez-vous parisien des amoureux de disco, funk, soul et house revient enfin dans les immenses sous-sols du Palais de Tokyo !

Nouvelle saison, même recette d'un revival réussi : scénographie disco, boules à facettes et jeux...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par BJBS EVENT.

Lineup

Soichi Terada, Tama Sumo

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

