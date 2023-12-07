Top track

Danko Jones - Baby Hates Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Danko Jones

Legend Club
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Danko Jones - Baby Hates Me
Got a code?

About

Il power trio guidato dal musicista canadese DANKO JONES annuncia oggi il tour europeo e una data che si terrà a Milano al Legend Club il prossimo 7 dicembre 2023. In apertura si esibiranno Los Pepes.

Di seguito i dettagli della data:

DANKO JONES

+ Los...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend 54.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Danko Jones, Los Pepes

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.