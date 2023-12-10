DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Impactumm

Mercato Sonato
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsBologna
IMPACTUMM è un ensemble in larga parte percussivo, condotto tramite i codici gestuali del metodo Ritmo con Segni, dando così vita a brani inediti a ogni concerto: una performance ritmico-melodica, innovativa e profonda in cui ognuno è coinvolto.

Inizio...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

