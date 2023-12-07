Top track

deep in it

berlioz after party

Phonox
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
£16.50

About

‘let’s keep the party going at Phonox - looking forward to playing some deep cuts and favourites - relaxing behind the decks after my sold out live show… see you there’

berlioz

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kilimanjaro.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

berlioz

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:30 pm
550 capacity

