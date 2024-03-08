Top track

Hervé

CCM John Lennon
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsLimoges
€27.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hervé - Si bien du mal
About

Capable de transformer une réalité banale en fiction poétique, Hervé est une personnalité à part dans le paysage musical. Sacré « Révélation masculine » aux Victoires de la Musique 2021 avec son premier album Hyper puis une tournée marathon de plus de 150...

Tout public
Présenté par HIERO.

Lineup

Hervé

Venue

CCM John Lennon

41 Rue De Feytiat, 87000 Limoges, France
Doors open8:30 pm

