LOVE with Johnny Echols

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 29 Jul 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LOVE with Johnny Echols makes their annual trip to the UK summer 2024!

LOVE with Johnny Echols sees Arthur Lee’s longest serving band return to the UK to perform classic songs from Love’s first three albums Love, Da Capo, Four Sail and of course Forever C...

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents...

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

