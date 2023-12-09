DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daddy G (Massive Attack) Dj Set + Marco Obertini

Latteria Molloy
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBrescia
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝟮𝟬𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙎 𝙄𝙣 𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 ★ Cult Edition

special guest: 𝗗𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗬 𝗚 (𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸) 𝗗𝗷 𝗦𝗲𝘁

dj resident: Marco Obertini

Tra i fondatori dei 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 nonché voce principale della band e considerato uno d...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

Daddy G

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

