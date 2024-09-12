Top track

ROAR

Petit Bain
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.93

About

Super! présente

Roar en concert exceptionnel à Petit Bain le 12 septembre 2024 !

Roar, le projet solo d'Owen Evans, passionné de Magic the Gathering, cuisinier amateur (mais impressionnant) et maître d'œuvre, canalise ce sentiment de nostalgie qu...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roar

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

