Christopher Paul Stelling, Rocko Wheeler, Hannah Connolly

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Christopher Paul Stelling's double LP, Forgotten but not Gone & Few and Far Between, Los Angeles album release show. Featuring songs from the new album, CPS favorites, and intimate sets from LA based singer-songwriters Rocko Wheeler and Hannah Connolly.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

