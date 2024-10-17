Top track

Moin - Melon

Moin

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£21.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About MOIN

Inspired by the raw edge of ’90s alt rock, Moin brings together London electronic duo Raime and longtime collaborator and percussionist Valentina Magaletti. Praised by Pitchfork for “subtly reinventing rock music”, the experimental trio’s guitar-driven sou Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Moin are a three piece based in London that comprises of Tom Halstead and Joe Andrews of the band Raime (Blackest Ever Black, RR) and percussionist Valentina Magaletti who operates over a great range of projects such as Vanishing Twin, Tomaga and Lafawanda...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MOIN

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

