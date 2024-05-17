DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Unfiltered pop-punk is the weapon of choice Girli (Milly Toomey) uses to attack life’s oppressors, from patriarchal attitudes and homophobia to her own mental health struggles. Signing with PMR Records at 17, her bubblegum electropop and cyberpunk-meets-Ha
Read more
Jacaranda Records are super excited to present a live full band performance from Girli in support of her new album 'Matriarchy'
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.