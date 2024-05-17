Top track

Girli

The Jacaranda
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £15

About Girli

Unfiltered pop-punk is the weapon of choice Girli (Milly Toomey) uses to attack life’s oppressors, from patriarchal attitudes and homophobia to her own mental health struggles. Signing with PMR Records at 17, her bubblegum electropop and cyberpunk-meets-Ha Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Jacaranda Records are super excited to present a live full band performance from Girli in support of her new album 'Matriarchy'

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

