Top track

Sea Power - Remember Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sea Power

Brighton Dome Corn Exchange
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£35.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sea Power - Remember Me
Got a code?

About

BRIGHTON FESTIVAL 2024

Sea Power

+ support

One off homecoming show for much loved indie veterans

Having performed atop the Great Wall of China, at the CERN particle laboratory and down a mine, this adventurous troupe are known for unique live experien...

This is a 14+ event, UNDER 16s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT.
Presented by Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sea Power

Venue

Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

New Road, New Road, Brighton, England BN1 1UG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.