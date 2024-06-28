Top track

Artico Festival @ Abbonamento musica / VEN+SAB

Parco della Zizzola
28 Jun - 29 Jun
GigsBra
€39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Abbonamento musica // Artico Festival 2024 // venerdì 28 e sabato 29

Venerdì 28

Vasco Brondi // Lucio Corsi // Roero Tropical

Ad Artico Festival 2024, una nuova tappa di "Un segno di vita", il tour di Vasco Brondi che prende il nome dal suo ultimo album...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione culturale Switch On Future.

2
Lucio Corsi, Vasco Brondi, Thru Collected and 2 more

Parco della Zizzola

Strada Fey 1, 12042 Bra provincia di Cuneo, Italia
Doors open7:00 pm

