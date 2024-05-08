DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The 40,20,10s with Gold Rose

Eulogy
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$15.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: The 40,20,10s

with Gold Rose

Wednesday, May 5th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

The 40,20,10s

The 40,20,10s are an Asheville based Americana band that play the type of music the Cohen Brothers...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.