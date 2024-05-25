DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, May 25th
Heavy Hex (True to You record release show)
Spite House
Dead Last
Last Laugh
High Reach
@ Massapequa VFW
191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY
6 PM
All Ages
$15
