Heavy Hex, Spite House, Dead Last + more

Massapequa VFW Hall
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, May 25th

Heavy Hex (True to You record release show)

Spite House

Dead Last

Last Laugh

High Reach

@ Massapequa VFW

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY

6 PM

All Ages

$15

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HEAVYHEX, Spite House, Dead Last and 1 more

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

