Frap x Balkinova

La Maroquinerie
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€21
About

★ FRAP x BALKINOVA ★

Trente sept degrés te donne rendez-vous le 4 mai à la Maroquinerie pour la cinquième édition de FRAP, en collaboration avec la marque Balkinova

Viens turn up avec les pépites du rap émergeant, et cop tes sapes Balkinova au pop up sto...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Maroquinerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heloïm, 3010, S-tee

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

