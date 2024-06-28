Top track

Yellow Days

Underground Arts
Fri, 28 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$33.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yellow Days

Known for throaty vocals that accompany his indie soul-pop, Yellow Days is the solo project of London singer-songwriter and musician George van den Broek.

Event information

Yellow Days with The Jack Moves at Underground Arts

Friday, June 28, 2024

Doors: 8:00 PM | Show: 9:00 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Merch, Private Events, & everything else....

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Arts Bar Management LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yellow Days, The Jack Moves

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

