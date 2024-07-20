DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carlos Vives

Troxy
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £89.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Carlos Vives

With 18 Latin GRAMMY Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, dozens of Platinum certifications, and over 20 million records sold worldwide, Carlos Vives has forever changed Latin music. With a musical career spanning 30 years and billions of streams and views, the Colo

Event information

This is a 14+ event.

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

If you’ve purchased accessible tickets for this event and haven’t done so for a previous event at Troxy, please email accesstickets@troxy.co.uk with a copy of your proof of eligibility....

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Latin Music Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carlos Vives

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

