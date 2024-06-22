Top track

Carmen Consoli - Parole Di Burro

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carmen Consoli Concert

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsOira
From €16.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carmen Consoli - Parole Di Burro
Got a code?

About

Carmen Consoli - Terra ca nu senti

arriva a Tones Teatro Natura, con uno dei suoi concerti pieni di poesia.

Carmen è un'artista unica, la prima artista italiana a calcare il palco dello Stadio Olimpico di Roma, l’unica italiana a partecipare in Etiopia...

This is an 0+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Lineup

Carmen Consoli

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.