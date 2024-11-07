DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TWIN TRIBES Pendulum EU Tour 2024

TANK serbatoio culturale
Thu, 7 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tank pres: Live: TWIN TRIBES Pendulum EU Tour 2024

support band: Soft Vein

door 20:30 + live 21:00

after live dj set

_________________________________

TWIN TRIBES

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Lineup

Twin Tribes

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

