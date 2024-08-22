Top track

Härvest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Poison Ruïn

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Härvest
Got a code?

About

Poison Ruin formed in Philadelphia in 2020. It began as a solo recording project but developed into a full band by the end of the year. Their music combines classic anarcho/crust punk with a variety of influences including oi!, american post-punk, NWOBHM,...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell & Dirty Otter Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Poison Ruïn, Mother Nature

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.